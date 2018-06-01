Leeds United duo gear up for England crunch clash

Have your say

Leeds United duo Tom Pearce and Ronaldo Vieira could feature in England under-21s crunch clash at the Toulon Tournament against Qatar on Friday evening.

The Young Lions must better Mexico's result, who face China at 4pm (BST), to be guaranteed passage through the group stages.

Tom Pearce.

The winners of each pool and the best second placed team shape the final four with England the defending champions from last year's competition.

Pearce featured for Aidy Boothroyd's men for the final 20 minutes in the opening game victory over China, while Vieira is yet to play a single minute in France.

England take on Qatar at 6:30pm (BST).