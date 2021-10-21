Whites drop Kalvin Phillips video

Leeds United's key midfielder Kalvin Phillips was absent from last weekend's trip to Southampton with a combined calf and hip problem that ruled him out of England duty.

The Whites sorely missed their homegrown turned Three Lions star - losing 1-0 at St Mary's as the injury crisis deepened for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

United, though, posted a number of updates in the club's training gallery on Wednesday night.

Full-back Luke Ayling was spotted back out on the grass following a knee problem while a picture and video emerged of Phillips training on social media.

Does this mean he's back and ready to face Wolves this weekend? Bielsa will let us know on Thursday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

Leeds still have Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch in the treatment room while Ayling and Phillips appear to be taking the next step in their recovery.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Getty

You can watch the video of Phillips here on the Whites official Instagram account.

The story or Charlie Cresswell's step into first team football

Ex-Leeds head coach Darren Arnott gives us an insight into Thorp Arch academy product Charlie Cresswell's first step into senior training behind closed doors.

"When he went up, there was no question whether he would assert himself or shy away," Arnott told the YEP. No-one was nervous about that, it was maybe the other way that he might be a bit too exuberant. Patrick Bamford will testify to it.

"There were a few complaints that he'd caught someone late - the pace of the game is very quick and it takes time to adapt - and Patrick was maybe on the wrong end of two or three in [Charlie's] first session.

"It felt a little bit like something was building. Charlie just wanted to express himself and of course he was a little bit late at times or out of position as he adapted to the environment but he stuck to his guns. People were maybe asking him to calm down or be a little bit more careful and he didn't so much. I think that earned him respect in the long run. You can see that coming through now, they certainly trust him and he's not shy when he steps into that arena. That comes from his family and his background. It's nice to see him go up.

"He performed well enough to stay around, didn't annoy too many people and was allowed to continue in the environment to flourish."

You can read the full story herePremier League rumours

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, is open to a move to Newcastle United when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The France international joined the Catalan club in a £117m deal in 2017. (Goal)

Newcastle held an interview with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca on Wednesday as the 48-year-old Portuguese emerges as a leading candidate to replace Steve Bruce. (Mail)

Chelsea are interested in signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. (Bild)

Manchester City are in the hunt for Fiorentina's highly-rated Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Tuttosport)