Leeds United drawn against Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Leeds United will travel to Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Pic: Getty

The Whites secured passage into the third round of the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

A goal from stand-in captain Kalvin Phillips followed by a double from wide man Jack Harrison was enough to see off the League One visitors in front of a sold out crowd in LS11.

United have now been handed an away tie with Championship outfit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the capital as a result.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only time the two teams have met previously in the League Cup competition was during in the 1969/70 campaign. Leeds defeated their London counterparts 1-0 as club legend Jack Charlton bagged the winning goal.