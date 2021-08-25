Leeds United drawn against Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup
Leeds United have been drawn against Fulham in the next stage of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup competition.
The Whites secured passage into the third round of the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
A goal from stand-in captain Kalvin Phillips followed by a double from wide man Jack Harrison was enough to see off the League One visitors in front of a sold out crowd in LS11.
United have now been handed an away tie with Championship outfit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the capital as a result.
The only time the two teams have met previously in the League Cup competition was during in the 1969/70 campaign. Leeds defeated their London counterparts 1-0 as club legend Jack Charlton bagged the winning goal.
Third round ties are due to be played on the week commencing September 20.