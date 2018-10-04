Leeds United 'don't talk' about promotion reveals Whites winger Stuart Dallas

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has revealed the Whites squad haven't even spoken about the possibility of promotion from the Championship this season saying "it's not even Christmas."

The Northern Ireland international, who was speaking ahead of this weekend's visit of Brentford to Elland Road, has revealed that the United players haven't allowed themselves to get carried away with their start to the season.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas (left) and Tyler Roberts (right) celebrate.

Bielsa's men sit top of the league after 11 games of the campaign having lost just once while claiming impressive wins against the likes of Stoke City, Derby County and Norwich City.

The 27-year-old though says that the Leeds players aren't getting ahead of themselves at Thorp Arch in the worry of complacency creeping in.

"We don't talk about that," Dallas said of their promotion chances.

"We're not even at Christmas time so we don't, I'd be lying to you if I said we did, we don't talk about it. Everybody knows that in the Championship if you take your eye off the ball all of a sudden you can be five or six points outside the play-offs.

"We've just got to keep working hard every day, keep listening and learning and keep moving forward. We'll take it one game at a time and next is obviously Brentford."

Dallas also said that he and the rest of the United playing staff were prepared for the rising expectation levels in LS11: "If you play for Leeds you know the expectations of the crowd, you guys [the press], and the pressure that comes with it.

"There's no denying we're at a massive club and you've got to have big shoulders. You've got to take criticism when it comes your way and it works the other way if you get praise as well so it comes with the club.

"As the season goes on I hope there is more pressure because it means we're doing something good."