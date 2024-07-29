Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading for a consecutive season back in the country’s second tier following defeat to Southampton in May’s Championship play-off final. The bookies think that Leeds will bounce back in the ultimate style by going up as champions, Farke’s Whites clear 7-2 title favourites ahead of second favourites Burnley at 8-1.

Yet as the countdown continues to the new campaign, EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton has offered a different view in his annual predicted final finishing positions in conjunction with Bet Victor. Sutton was right with many of his predictions this time last year, forecasting Leicester City to win the division and Leeds to finish in fourth-place – only missing out by one spot on the latter.

One year on, here is how he sees the 2024-25 Championship campaign unfolding in reverse order from positions 24 up to number one. A full verdict on each team’s prospects can be read on Bet Victor’s site HERE. EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton can be followed on Twitter via the handle @GabSutton.

1 . 24th: Blackburn Rovers (relegated) Verdict: There’s already a palpable sense that locals feel more strongly about off-field matters than on-field ones, and that won’t change if Rovers suffer the slow start that inadequate preparation renders a likelihood.Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated) Verdict: Argyle’s summer managerial vacancy was crying out for a safe pair of hands, after last season’s final day survival. With the quality of coaching in the Championship at an all-time high, though, Wayne Rooney was the gamble Argyle probably couldn’t afford to take.Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Oxford United (relegated) Verdict: Having spent a combined 21 years in the top two divisions of English football, out of 64 under the name Oxford United, the 1986 League Cup winners are by no means Championship minnows. Despite a proud history, however, this return to the second tier, after a quarter of a century away, is a big step up for all concerned, including head coach Des Buckingham.Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Derby County Verdict: Outsiders could be forgiven for thinking Derby expect more than survival in 2024-25, following promotion from League One last season. A dogfight feels highly likely, though – this could be a close shave.Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

5 . 20th: Watford Verdict: Watford fans, we imagine, must be sick of hearing about managerial turbulence at their club, almost as much as the managerial turbulence itself. It’s a theme at Vicarage Road that predictably continued into 2024, as rookie Tom Cleverley becomes the 14th different boss to start a season in the last… well, 14 seasons. After a lowest finish since 2009-10, Watford could find themselves in the wrong alley once again.Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales