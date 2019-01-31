Leeds United defender Tom Pearce set for loan move

Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce is set to join League One Scunthorpe United on loan to the end of the season.

Pearce should complete a switch to Glanford Park before the January window shuts tonight, departing in search of first-team football after a quiet spell under Marcelo Bielsa.

The defender spent time on the sidelines with a metatarsal injury either side of Christmas but he has played only five times during Bielsa’s reign and last featured in the Championship in October.

Leeds were drawn into a battle to keep Pearce after his previous contract neared expiry last season but they retained the England Under-20 international with the offer of a new four-year deal.

His progress has been limited since then, however, and Leeds are willing to loan him out with Gjanni Alioski currently installed at left-back and Barry Douglas fit again after a muscle problem.

Scunthorpe are in need of a full-back with former Elland Road loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson sidelined by injury.

Under-23s forward Sam Dalby could also be allowed to take a move to the lower leagues ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.