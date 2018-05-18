Leeds United defender Tom Pearce earns England call-up

Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce has been named as part of the England under-21 squad for the annual Toulon tournament which begins later this month.

Pearce will travel to France with his future up in the air after the Whites revealed on Friday they had offered him a new deal at Elland Road as part of their retained list.

Tom Pearce.

The YEP understands the contract tabled is a three-year deal with improved terms.

The young left-back will now link up with Aidy Boothroyd's squad in the coming weeks having broken into the United first team ranks late in the season notching five appearances and a first senior goal during the 2-1 victory over Barnsley last month.

Former Whites midfielder Lewis Cook has also been named in the squad after being listed as a reserve for the senior squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Ronaldo Vieira is another of the Thorp Arch academy graduates to feature at the tournament having helped England to the trophy by scoring the winning penalty in the final against Ivory Coast last summer.

This year though England have been drawn in Group A and will take on China, Mexico and Qatar once the tournament begins on May 26.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Charlton Athletic), Tom Pearce (Leeds United), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Lewis Cook (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United), Edward Nketiah (Arsenal), Lukas Nmecha (Manchester City)