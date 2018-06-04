Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson reveals Premier League interest

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed he is aware of interest in his signature but said he would ignore it until after the World Cup in another round of comments about his Elland Road future.

Speaking to Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet, Jansson again stressed his desire to “play in the Premier League” but said his agent, Martin Dahlin, had been told to let the matter lie while Jansson appears at the World Cup in Russia.

Pontus Jansson.

The Sweden international is just 12 months into a five-year contract with Leeds, a deal he signed in October, but recent remarks by him have cast doubt over his willingness to remain at United for a third season in the Championship.

Jansson completed the 2016-17 term at Elland Road on loan from Torino and sealed a permanent move for a fee of £3.5m last summer.

Leeds went close to qualifying for the play-offs in his first campaign but finished 13th in his second and the club are experiencing more upheaval after sacking head coach Paul Heckingbottom on Friday.

Jansson is one of United’s most valuable players and the centre-back has been linked with Southampton throughout his time at Elland Road. Burnley and West Ham United have also been credited with more recent interest in him.

Jansson told Aftonbladet: “I want to see the club’s ambitions. I want to play in the Premier League but I don’t want to take those questions before the World Cup. I’ve said that to Martin (Dahlin). Everything can change during the World Cup.

“There is interest. All I know is that I'm going to stay in England. It will take a lot for me to leave England.

“I really enjoy Leeds but I want to see the ambition that now is the time to take Leeds up to the Premier League.”

Jansson made Sweden’s World Cup squad despite a mixed season for United. Sweden, who are in Group F with Germany, Mexico and South Korea, contest their first game on June 18 and their third on June 27.