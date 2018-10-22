Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson confirms birth of first child.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has confirmed the birth of his first child in a post on social media.

The Swedish defender, who featured at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime, tweeted out a picture with a message to his 104,000 followers.

Jansson had been on alert with his partner well past her due date after featuring for his country over the international break.

The 27-year-old flew back to Leeds to take his place in the side at Blackburn before returning home for the birth over the weekend.

Jansson wrote: "I will go through fire for you and your mum. Welcome to the world! I will love you forever! Bella."

Marcelo Bielsa's side face Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening in the Championship and it remains to be seen as to whether Jansson will make the trip back from Sweden in time for the clash under the lights.