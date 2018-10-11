Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson at risk of FA fine after being ordered to explain "robbery" comments

The Football Association is considering its next move after asking Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson to explain his criticism of referee Jeremy Simpson after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The FA has yet to reach a decision on whether to charge Jansson over his claim that Simpson’s display at Elland Road was “a robbery” but the governing body wrote to the centre-back earlier this week asking for his observations.

Jansson, who is with his wife in Sweden awaiting the birth of their first child, has already responded to the letter and is waiting to learn whether he will be charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

The offence is unlikely to result in more serious punishment than a fine if the FA chooses to cite him.

Jansson was visibly frustrated at the end of a match which saw Brentford awarded a contentious penalty and several other flashpoints involving Simpson.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a live interview on the pitch at full-time, Jansson said: “It’s s**t to be fair.” He was asked by the interviewer to tone down his language but replied: “I don't care.

“This was a robbery from the referee so it feels bad. Do you think it should be happy? No chance.”

The FA has also written to Leeds to ask the club to provide their observations over an incident which saw Brentford striker Neal Maupay pelted with missiles from Elland Road’s South Stand after he converted a penalty on 62 minutes. United have until Monday to respond.

But the FA caused surprise yesterday when it confirmed that Brentford winger Sergi Canos would face no action over an alleged headbutt on Gjanni Alioski in the second half.

Canos was caught on camera flicking his head as Alioski during a scuffle in Brentford’s dug-out but a panel of three former match officials failed to deliver a unanimous verdict on the clash, leaving the FA unable to charge Canos with violent conduct.