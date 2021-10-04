Leeds United defender named in Garth Crooks' team of the week following controversial victory over Watford

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Diego Llorente celebrates with teammate Liam Cooper of Leeds United after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on October 02, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Leeds United centre-back was named in BBC Sport’s Garth Crooks’ team of the week following their 1-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

The defender had been absent from the Whites squad due to injury but scored their only goal of the game on his return as Marcelo Bielsa’s side picked up their first win of the Premier League season.

Following a clean sheet and his second goal since moving to Elland Road, Llorente lined up alongside Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah in Garth Crooks’ defence.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Christian Kabasele of Watford FC scores a goal past Illan Meslier of Leeds United that was later disallowed during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on October 02, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crooks praised Llorente for his performance against Watford, however was quick to criticise VAR following the visitor’s controversial disallowed goal.

"Boy did Leeds need this victory,” Crooks said.

“The reaction by Diego Llorente was that of a striker and it was enough to seal the points – but it shouldn’t have.”

It was a dominant display from the Whites who deserved to take away the three points, however the final scoreline could have been very different had the Hornets had a decision of a disallowed goal overturned.

Watford’s equaliser was initially disallowed due to a foul by Christian Kabasele on Illan Meslier in the build-up and while the VAR replay showed it was actually Liam Cooper that fouled the Belgian defender, the decision was not overturned.

"What is the point of this system? It was Watford's Christian Kabasele who was fouled in the box and the goal should have stood.

"I don't know who was operating VAR but he shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the technology ever again.”

Diego Llorente and the Leeds United supporters may count themselves lucky as they ended the game with a vital three points which takes them up to 16th place, however the loss proved detrimental for the Hornets’ boss Xisco Munoz, who was sacked from his post the following day.

Prior to his departure the newly-promoted side found themselves in 14th – a point ahead of the Whites.