Leeds United defender Luke Ayling facing two months out with MCL injury

LEEDS UNITED defender Luke Ayling is facing two months on the sidelines with scans confirming an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Ayling was hurt in a challenge with Nottingham Forest's Jack Robinson during the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road with the 27-year-old initially attempting to play on.

Ayling, though, then felt his leg give way soon after and scans on Monday have revealed an injury to to his MCL.

The defender has enjoyed a strong start to the season, featuring 16 times in all competitions, scoring one goal.

United's head of medicine and performance Rob Price said: “We are all disappointed for Luke but the prognosis could have been worse.

"The injury to the ligament is isolated and the rest of his knee is fine which is encouraging.

"It is our job now as a medical department to work closely with the player and get him back involved as soon as possible, stronger than ever."