Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle unsure over Elland Road future

Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle admits he is unsure over his long-term future at Elland Road after extending his loan deal with Fleetwood Town until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has spent the last 18 months on loan with the Cod Army and has made 29 appearances for Joey Barton's side in all competitions over the course of the current campaign.

Lewie Coyle in action for Fleetwood Town at Guiseley in the FA Cup.

Coyle, who is contracted with Leeds until the summer of 2020, has admitted his future in West Yorkshire is up in the air after the Whites allowed him to extend his stay at Highbury Stadium.

“I just take each game and week as it comes," he told the Blackpool Gazette.

“As long as I am enjoying football and playing football I am happy. I want to play football week in, week out and keep my level of performance, whether that be here or at Leeds.

“I’m aware I have this year and next year remaining on my contract at Leeds. I’m not looking too far ahead at the moment. I am just looking forward to giving it my all while I am at Fleetwood.”

The right-back also revealed his belief that his loan spell in Lancashire has developed his qualities both on and off the pitch: "I’m my own worst critic at times but I think I am a completely different player than when I joined last summer.

“I don’t think you could be the same player with the amount of games I have racked up in two seasons.

“I feel I have come on in leaps and bounds and it is only good for my development personally.

“I’m playing week in, week out and gaining valuable experience.

“Being away from home is something I don’t always find easy but I have a good family behind me. They come and support me, and I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Fleetwood Town.”