Leeds United defender Leif Davis seals move to Championship outfit Bournemouth

Leeds United defender Leif Davis. Pic: Getty

The Whites left-back has made the move to the south coast in a bid for regular first team football along with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old has made a total of 15 appearances for the Whites - including six in the Premier League last season - since joining the Elland Road ranks from Morecambe in 2018 as an academy player.

Davis has helped the club to the Professional Development League and Premier League 2 Division Two titles in recent seasons with the Under-23s and been an important squad player for Marcelo Bielsa.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will now join the Cherries for the upcoming 2021/22 term in a bid to kickstart his senior career.

"I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down," Davis said over his move.

"Now I'm down here I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong.