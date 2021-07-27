Leeds United defender Leif Davis seals move to Championship outfit Bournemouth
Leeds United defender Leif Davis has joined Championship outfit Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.
The Whites left-back has made the move to the south coast in a bid for regular first team football along with a view to a permanent transfer.
The 21-year-old has made a total of 15 appearances for the Whites - including six in the Premier League last season - since joining the Elland Road ranks from Morecambe in 2018 as an academy player.
Davis has helped the club to the Professional Development League and Premier League 2 Division Two titles in recent seasons with the Under-23s and been an important squad player for Marcelo Bielsa.
He will now join the Cherries for the upcoming 2021/22 term in a bid to kickstart his senior career.
"I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down," Davis said over his move.
"Now I'm down here I'm delighted to be here and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League because that's where they belong.
"The stadium's beautiful, I can't wait to see all the fans in."