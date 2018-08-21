Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock set for season-long loan move

Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock is set to join Belgium side KV Oostende on a season-long loan, the YEP understands.

The 25-year-old made the move to the Whites in January from Club Brugge penning a four-year contract at Elland Road.

De Bock failed to pin down a starting spot making just seven appearances for Leeds and was replaced by academy graduate Tom Pearce before the end of the campaign.

The Belgian has failed to break into Marcelo Bielsa's first-team squad this season after featuring in a number of pre-season games but was named on the bench for Leeds' 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

De Bock will join Pro League side KV Oostende on loan for the rest of the 2018/19 campaign in search of first-team opportunities.