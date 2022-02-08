The 19-year-old central defender made his long-awaited comeback from a shoulder injury for the Whites Under-23s on Monday night.

Mark Jackson's outfit claimed a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Elland Road in front of a near 9,000-strong crowd.

Cresswell completed 90 minutes as he made a competitive appearance for the first time since December, having suffered the injury in training at Thorp Arch.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell. Pic: Getty

The development captain made his presence known alongside partner Jeremiah Mullen after shaking off a rusty start.

"It's great to see him back," Jackson told the YEP of Cresswell's return.

"Not only as a player, but he is a big character around the group as well. He's a leader and always has been. He's still developing that role and he showed a bit of rustiness early doors.

"It was in the timing of his headers and he was a bit slow on the ball but he came through that really quickly. He got into his stride and he's worked ever so hard to get back fit.

"I've seen him work every day in the gym with his shoulder strength. It was great to have him back and it was important tonight."

Jackson's side have struggled for results this term having been promoted last season.

The win over the Reds in LS11, though, hauled Leeds out of the bottom two of the Premier League 2 standings.

Cresswell was an important figure at the back, bellowing instructions to his teammates throughout the night.

"We don't see that enough these days with the leadership skills. It's a dying art, I've said that before," Jackson added.