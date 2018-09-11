Leeds United defender Jansson fuming over Sweden collapse

LEEDS United centre-back Pontus Jansson was left "p*ssed off" by Sweden's late collapse in Monday night's 3-2 loss against UEFA Nations League visitors Turkey.

Four days after captaining the Swedes in Thursday's 2-0 international friendly loss against Austria in Vienna, Jansson played the full 90 minutes of Monday night's competitive clash in Solna in which the hosts led 2-0 after 49 minutes and 2-1 with just two minutes left.

But Turkey pulled off a stunning comeback to leave with a 3-2 victory that left Jansson pulling no punches about how the defeat felt.

Jansson told Swedish outlet Expressen: "I'm disappointed and pissed off.

"It's a huge disappointment. We were not good, we were not good from the first minute, we were not there as we were the last few years. Neither collectively nor individually.

"We led with 2-0 and 2-1 with ten left and in a normal match we should close it and win, but it was not our day."