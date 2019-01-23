Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi set to miss Rotherham clash but scans allay fears of significant set-back

Gaetano Berardi is set to miss Saturday’s clash with Rotherham United but scans on his hamstring have alleviated fears of another significant setback.

The Leeds United defender underwent tests yesterday after limping out of an Under-23s game on Monday and is not expected to feature in the club’s Championship clash at Rotherham.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa had hoped that a successful outing in a development-squad cup tie against Southampton would clear the way for Berardi to make his first-team return, three months after he a hamstring.

Berardi, however, failed to make it to half-time and was substituted after pulling up shortly before the interval.

The niggle will delay his recall by Bielsa but Leeds still expect Berardi to meet his original comeback date of early February.

With Berardi unavailable again, Bielsa is expected to turn to either Kalvin Phillips or Aapo Halme to partner Liam Cooper in the centre of defence this weekend.

Pontus Jansson is serving a one-match ban after his dismissal in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat to Stoke City.