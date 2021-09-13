Llorente was taken off in the 33rd minute and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed in his post-match press conference that the defender had a muscular problem but that he was unsure of the severity of the injury.

But Spanish international centre-back Llorente took to his Instagram page on Monday morning to provide a very positive update in the aftermath of Sunday's 3-0 reverse.

"Yesterday was a tough day due to the defeat at home and the injury," said Llorente.

INJURY UPDATE: From Leeds United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente, centre. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"But there is no time to regret.

"It's time to work harder than ever.

"Fortunately, I have nothing serious and I will be back soon. Thanks for all your support."

