Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy set for Hearts loan move

Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy is set to join Scottish club Hearts on a half-season loan deal.

Shaughnessy will finalise a move to Edinburgh later today, allowing him to link up with Hearts in time to travel with their squad to a training camp in Spain tomorrow.

The 22-year-old, whose campaign at Elland Road has been affected by injury, made his only appearance under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa in August and has fallen behind Aapo Halme in the selection order at centre-back.

He attended the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Easter Road on December 29 and is ready to join Craig Levein’s side for the rest of the Scottish Premiership term.

Hearts are in the middle of the SPFL’s winter break and will spend five days training in Spain before playing Belgian side Lokeren in a friendly on Friday.

Shaughnessy, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international who made 14 appearances for Leeds last season, is targeting a debut against Livingston on January 20.