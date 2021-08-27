Nineteen-year-old centre-back Cresswell signed a new four-year deal with Leeds on Wednesday, penning terms at the club until the summer of 2025.

Two days later, the defender has been named in Lee Carsley's 24-man England under-21s squad for the upcoming games against Romania and Kosovo.

The young Three Lions will face Romania in an international friendly in Bucharest on Friday, September 3 before hosting Kosovo in a UEFA European Under-21s Championships qualifier at Stadium MK on Tuesday, September 7.

DREAM WEEK: For 19-year-old Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

