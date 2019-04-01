Leeds United defender Barry Douglas set for scans as Marcelo Bielsa waits on fully-fit squad

Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas is set to undergo scans today on a knee injury suffered against Millwall.

Douglas has been sent for tests after limping through United’s 3-2 win at Elland Road on Saturday in the absence of any remaining substitutes.

The Scot took to the field at half-time as a replacement for Gjanni Alioski but was hurt in a challenge with Millwall’s Jed Wallace after Marcelo Biesla had made a further two changes from the bench.

Douglas, who laid on Leeds’ second goal with a left-wing cross on 71 minutes, played onto the final whistle despite limping heavily and is a doubt for this weekend’s game at Birmingham City.

Bielsa hoped to have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season at St Andrews with Kemar Roofe close to a comeback after several weeks out with a knee problem.

Adam Forshaw made his return from injury against Millwall but Douglas is a fresh concern with seven games of a gripping Championship season to go.