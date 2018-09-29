Leeds United defender Barry Douglas pokes fun at himself following Sheffield Wednesday draw

Barry Douglas joked that he needed “some heading practice” as Leeds United’s squad reflected on a galling 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The left-back bemoaned his failure to bury the chance of the night on an evening when Leeds ran riot at Hillsborough but wasted a host of opportunities.

Douglas, who turned in his most convincing display since a £3m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July, nodded a close-range header against the inside of a post while yesterday’s derby was goalless in the 27th minute.

A cross from Samuel Saiz found him unmarked inside the box but Douglas produce a weak connection and Kalvin Phillips’ attempt to bury the rebound deflected narrowly wide.

Wednesday went on to snatch the lead through an outrageous volley from Adam Reach in the last minute of the first half but Mateusz Klich levelled early in the second half with a classy 20-yard finish.

Leeds and head coach Marcelo Bielsa, however, were left to rue their finishing after creating 25 chances over the course of a frenetic match, the highest tally produced by any club in a Championship game this season.

Writing on Twitter, Douglas said: “Some heading practice for me required. We felt disappointed not to take the three points after the chances we created but we’ll learn a lot from it.”

Douglas was part of Wolves’ title-winning squad last season, chipping in with five goals and 14 assists as the Molineux club finished with 99 points at the top of the Championship.

The woodwork denied him what would have been his first Leeds strike at Hillsborough but he was effective at both ends of the pitch against Wednesday, topping the charts for tackles and conjuring three efforts on goal.