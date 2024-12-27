Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Max Wober remains a doubt to feature against Derby County this Sunday as the Austrian international has been unable to train since reporting pain after back-to-back performances against the Rams and Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Wober has made just four appearances and one start in the Championship this season, largely due to a knee injury for which he underwent minor surgery earlier in the campaign.

Daniel Farke says the player has still been experiencing pain in the knee, which was operated on a couple of months ago, following his most recent outing against Middlesbrough. He has been unable to make the matchday squad in either of Leeds' last two games against Oxford United and Stoke City and was an unused substitute in the previous fixture at Preston North End.

Speaking ahead of Leeds' second trip to the Midlands in the space of three days, Farke said: "He feels a bit of pain in the knee, still a bit sore, so the knee where he had this surgery, little reaction after a bit of load for him in the recent weeks. Of course, disappointed for him and for us, because he was excellent when he was available, the [last] two games wasn't able to train."

Wober spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, then featured for Austria at UEFA Euro 2024 over the summer which delayed his return to pre-season training with Leeds.

Unlike teammate Ilia Gruev, Wober's knee only required minor surgery, therefore his current problem is not thought to be severe and unlikely to keep him out for an extended period.

"Let's see how it develops in the next 48 hours. I hope that pretty soon he's capable to train with us, but before he can train with the team, there's no chance to take him with us to the games.

"There is a little chance that he's pretty soon back on the training pitch, but we have to assess him more or less from day-to-day. And so far, he has not trained," Farke added.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Farke admitted Sam Byram will be closely monitored given his own injury history and the risk attached with playing several games in a short window. Ethan Ampadu will also be assessed by Leeds' medical staff ahead of the trip to Derby in order to ensure there is no adverse reaction to the increase in workload following a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

“A bit too early to say, nothing obvious when there's lots of load,” Farke said following the win at Stoke. “Of course, there are always a few candidates. We have to wait right now [to see] how Ethan Ampadu is - obviously it was just a second game in the starting lineup after this long term injury. Sam Byram is always a little topic. We have to wait if he's really ready to go again. All the others seem to come through this game without bigger problems. So, I hope to have them all back and available. But again, when you have such a quick turnaround, there will be some late decisions.”