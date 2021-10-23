Raphinha was proving United's brightest spark on the right wing but was caught by Wolves defender Romain Saiss shortly into the second half with Leeds 1-0 down.

Raphinha immediately looked in trouble as he went to ground, clearly in pain, and the Brazilian gestured to referee Robert Jones before getting to his feet and hoping off the pitch for treatment on the sidelines.

Saiss was eventually booked but Raphinha was clearly struggling, unable to put full weight on his foot, and was then helped down the tunnel as Crysencio Summerville took his place.

OFF INJURED: Leeds United's star Brazilian winger Raphinha during Saturday's clash against Wolves at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Asked about Raphinha after the game, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said: "He has a knock but I don’t know the extent of it.

