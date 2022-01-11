Leeds United dealt fresh injury worry

Sam Greenwood has become the fifth Leeds United striker to pick up an injury.

The 19-year-old was handed a full senior debut for the Whites against West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood in action at West Ham. Pic: Getty

Greenwood was substituted at half-time in the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium and has now revealed he picked up an issue in the capital though no further details were provided.

"Yesterday wasn’t meant to be, but it’s a privilege to make my first start for Leeds United," he wrote on social media.

"Thanks for the support, unbelievable as always. Gutted to have picked up a injury but I’ll be back stronger."

Marcelo Bielsa handed three of Thorp Arch's youngsters - Greenwood, Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde - full debuts against the Hammers due to mounting injuries in West Yorkshire.

Leeds have been left severely short across the board and, particularly, up front due to problems for Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are also longer absentees while Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are battling for fitness alongside Pascal Struijk.

To add to the Whites woes, full-back Junior Firpo left the field of play against West Ham with an apparent head knock.

Diego Llorente is also suspended for the second visit to face David Moyes' men this weekend in Premier League action.

Adam Forshaw set for new Elland Road deal

Leeds United hope to finalise and announce a new contract for midfielder Adam Forshaw this week or next.

The 30-year-old has proved a revelation for Marcelo Bielsa this season after completing a remarkable comeback from a 2019 hip injury that required complicated surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.

A deal is expected to be concluded in the coming days as Forshaw prepares for important Premier League outings against West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Leeds are also in talks over a new deal for Brazil international Raphinha. Last month brought transfer rumours in his native country that he was bound for Bayern Munich but Leeds have never had an approach from the German giants.

Beckford on what Leeds are missing without Bamford

Patrick Bamford was again missing for Leeds last weekend, with United's No 9 having played just once since late September.

"You see everything he brings to the club, his energy, his work rate, the physicality," Beckford said of what Bielsa was missing with last season's top goalscorer still out.

"He’s selfless in terms of his movement, the positions he takes up creates lots of opportunities for players like Jack Harrison to run into as well to fill the gaps and voids.