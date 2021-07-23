Leeds United deal falls apart, Whites battle West Ham for seven-figure defender raid

The starlet joins from Chelsea, where he was hotly-tipped, and will initially link up with the Whites’ U23 going into the new campaign.

But his ambitions lie firmly with the first team at Elland Road.

“I know how big the club is and I know how they play football,” said Bate to LUTV.

“I know Bielsa’s methodology and how he wants to play and I think it suits my game - putting other teams under pressure.

“The way Leeds play on the ball is sharp, looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible, and teams can’t handle that.

“It’s a great feeling to be here and I’m delighted to have finally signed.

“It’s taken its time but I am glad I am here now.”

Assessing what sort of player he was, Bate reasoned “I am fast, as in terms of how quick I think when the ball comes to me.

"I am a good passer I would say, and I like to get stuck in.”

Speaking about Leeds as a club, he added: “There’s a huge big fan base that is passionate and wanting to succeed.

“I want to play first team football obviously and win trophies with Leeds United ”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Ayew snubs Toon Andre Ayew has agreed a deal to join Qatari side Al Sadd on a free transfer, despite attracting interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. (Official announcement) (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Buy photo

2. Leverkusen want Phillips Bayer Leverkusen have joined Brighton in the race to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. (Sky) (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Toon hopeful of Lemina deal Newcastle United are hoping to come to an agreement with Mario Lemina this week as they look to snatch the out-of-favour midfielder from Premier League rivals Southampton. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Paul Ellis - Pool Buy photo

4. Gunners won't sign Bissouma Arsenal wanting to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is now ‘out of the window’. (The Football Terrace) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo