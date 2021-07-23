Leeds United deal falls apart, Whites battle West Ham for seven-figure defender raid
Leeds United beat off a boatload of competition to complete a deal for teenage midfielder Lewis Bate on Thursday, and the youngster has wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters with some well-placed comments on his new club.
The starlet joins from Chelsea, where he was hotly-tipped, and will initially link up with the Whites’ U23 going into the new campaign.
But his ambitions lie firmly with the first team at Elland Road.
“I know how big the club is and I know how they play football,” said Bate to LUTV.
“I know Bielsa’s methodology and how he wants to play and I think it suits my game - putting other teams under pressure.
“The way Leeds play on the ball is sharp, looking to get the ball forward as quickly as possible, and teams can’t handle that.
“It’s a great feeling to be here and I’m delighted to have finally signed.
“It’s taken its time but I am glad I am here now.”
Assessing what sort of player he was, Bate reasoned “I am fast, as in terms of how quick I think when the ball comes to me.
"I am a good passer I would say, and I like to get stuck in.”
Speaking about Leeds as a club, he added: “There’s a huge big fan base that is passionate and wanting to succeed.
“I want to play first team football obviously and win trophies with Leeds United ”
