Leeds United team news is in for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for this evening’s second game of the Premier League season against Arsenal at The Emirates.

Farke is now without captain Ethan Ampadu until after the international break due to an MCL knee injury suffered in Monday night’s 1-0 win at home to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu’s place in the side is taken by Ilia Gruev as the only change to the team as Farke sticks with Pascal Struijk next to Joe Rodon at centre-back despite having £15m centre-back signing Jaka Bijol available for the first time.

Bijol was suspended for Monday’s season opener against Everton as he served a one-match ban for his red card in his final appearance for Udinese in Serie A.

Farke’s matchday squad also features new £18m winger signing Noah Okafor who makes the bench but not Doninic Calvert-Lewin who is again not involved.

Farke warned last weekend that after the international break might be a more realistic timeframe of when Calvert-Lewin would be fully available and the 28-year-old did not make the matchday squad for Monday night’s first game of the new Premier League season at home to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switzerland international winger Okafor was unveiled as United’s ninth signing of the summer on Thursday afternoon, joining the club from AC Milan for around £18m including add-ons.

Okafor, already involved in AC Milan this season, moves straight to the bench just two days after joining. There is, though, no place for fellow winger Largie Ramazani who misses out altogether as Jack Harrison, Brenden Aarronson and Lukas Nmecha are names as the other attacking options among the substitutes.

Leeds United v Arsenal: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Stach, Tanaka; James, Gnonto, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Bijol, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Harrison, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecha.