The government has implemented Plan B measures in order to reduce the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Alongside guidance on working from home and wearing face masks, one of the new measures put in place from December 15 is the requirement for COVID passes to be presented at events with more than 500 attendees.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a capacity for 37,792 football fans, this new restriction applies at Elland Road, and the Premier League has responded to the new measures by insisting that all football fans must complete a COVID status declaration ahead of matchday.

Fans aged 18 and over who are unable to present a COVID pass or show evidence of a negative test result on matchday risk being denied entry to the stadium.

Here’s what Whites supporters need to know before travelling to LS11 to watch the game:

How do I submit my COVID-19 status declaration?

Leeds United fans wearing masks in the stands at Elland Road. Pic: Jon Super.

Leeds United will email you a simple online form ahead of the game which will ask you to confirm that you have a valid COVID pass or negative test.

What is a COVID pass?

A COVID pass is evidence of one of five things:

1) That you have received both doses of the vaccine, plus a booster if eligible.

A Chelsea fan presents a COVID pass to gain entry to Stamford Bridge. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

2) That you have registered negative PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of entry to the venue.

3) That you have registered a positive PCR test result up to 180 days ago, so you have natural immunity.

4) That you are participating in an NHS COVID vaccine trial.

5) That you are under the age of 18 and therefore do not need to show a COVID pass.

A Premier League ball is disinfected ahead of kick-off. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

Providing evidence of one of these five things will allow you to access to any indoor venue with a capacity for 500 people or more, any outdoor venue with a capacity for 4,000 people or more and any venue with over a 10,000 person capacity.

How do I get the COVID pass if I am vaccinated?

You can access a digital COVID pass by downloading the NHS app.

Once you have logged in, using either your NHS number (if you know it) or your name, date of birth, and contact details, you can view your vaccination record and COVID pass.

Then you can either present the COVID pass QR code on your smartphone at Elland Road or download a PDF to print.

Alternatively, you can request a paper copy of your NHS COVID pass letter, which will be valid for 30 days, to be sent to you in the post.

A Leeds United fan browses the matchday programme at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

You can apply for a COVID pass letter online here or by calling 119.

How do I get the COVID pass if I have a negative test result?

Once you have taken a test, you must enter the result on the government website.

Within a few hours, your result will be registered on the NHS app.

If your result is negative, your NHS app will show a COVID pass for 48 hours after registering the test, after which time you will need to register another negative result in order to reactivate the pass.

The test must have been registered within 48 hours of the fixture, though you should ideally take the test as close to kick-off as possible.

How do I get the COVID pass if I have recently had Coronavirus?

Once you have registered a positive PCR test result, your COVID pass will show up in the NHS app after your ten days’ isolation has elapsed.

Your COVID pass will remain valid for 180 days after your positive test result, after which time your natural immunity will run out.

Do I need a booster to get a COVID pass?

The government intend that proof of a booster jab will become a requirement for the COVID pass, but only once all adults in the UK have had a reasonable chance to get one.

It is expected that this change will take place early in 2022 when the booster rollout is more advanced.

Negative lateral flow tests will remain a valid alternative.

Do I need to wear a face mask at Elland Road?

Fans must take a face covering to Elland Road with them as they will be required to wear them in all indoor areas.

Face coverings are not required in your seat, but supporters are encouraged to wear coverings in congested areas.

What else can I do to stay safe and protect others?

Do not attend if you have symptoms of coronavirus. These include a high temperature, a continuous cough, a loss or change in taste or smell.

Practise good hygiene habits by regularly washing or sanitising your hands, and avoid unnecessary contact such as hugs and high fives.

You can view the full COVID security protocols in place at Elland Road on the club website here.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.