Leeds United: Cooper, Roofe and Lonergan still on Whites’ injury list

LEEDS UNITED trio Liam Cooper, Kemar Roofe and Andy Lonergan are all expected to miss Saturday’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday through injury, joining longer term casualties Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts and Conor Shaughnessy on the sidelines.

Cooper has not featured since hobbling off with a leg injury during the first half of the recent 3-0 loss at home to Championship leaders Wolves, while Roofe injured his calf in the 2-2 draw at Derby County last month.

Andy Lonergan

Experienced goalkeeper Lonergan has also been struggling with a stiff neck and all three players will need longer to recover.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom revealed: “Liam is still progressing but slowly and that’s the nature and the extent of the impact to his leg which caused a big bleed.

“He still hasn’t got mobility there yet so he is going to be after the international break now.

“Andy is similar, he has been to see chiropractors and getting treatment on his neck and it generally feels better after treatment but then the beginning of the next day his neck is still stiff so it’s a slow job. Roofey is similar. With the scan, when we initially had him assessed we had two scans, both slightly different. One was shorter term, one was longer term and it’s looking very much like the longer term one with some tendon involved but he’s progressing nicely, it’s just a slower job.”

Heckingbottom has also provided updates on Ayling and Roberts who are both recovering from longer term injuries. Ayling required surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his ankle while Roberts has yet to feature since signing from West Brom having cracked a bone in his shin during training. Shaughnessy is also out longer term with an ankle injury. Heckingbottom added: “Of the longer term ones, Luke Ayling is on the AlterG now running assisted which is good news and it would be nice for him and Tyler Roberts is similar, progressing as he should be. The boys who are longer term are progressing well.”