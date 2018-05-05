Leeds United: Cooper "honoured" to skipper Whites and hoping to keep the role next year

DEFENDER Liam Cooper admits it has been "an honour" to captain Leeds United this season, with the centre-back hoping to keep the arm-band next term.

United have fielded several captains this season under first former head coach Thomas Christiansen and now Paul Heckingbottom but Cooper has worn the arm-band when selected and fit.

Following two recent injuries, Cooper then came straight back into the Whites side for last weekend's 2-1 loss at Norwich City with the 26-year-old taking over the captaincy from Pablo Hernandez.

Gaetano Berardi, Luke Ayling and Eunan O'Kane have also captained Leeds this season while Adam Forshaw and Pontus Jansson are among other obvious contenders to skipper the Whites.

Cooper admits it will now be up to Whites head coach Heckingbottom who captains United at the start of next season but the defender has expressed his pride in holding the role with the Hull-born footballer hoping to keep the title next term.

"I've always said, ever since I was given the captaincy that it's a real honour," said Cooper.

"I've loved every minute of it and hopefully I can keep going and keep helping the young lads but at the end of the day that's down to the manager.

"He's had a few chats with me about stuff that's going to happen, it seems really pleasing and long may it continue.

"I am really proud to be here and I'm enjoying every minute."