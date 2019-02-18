Leeds United continue to track Daniel James as Swansea City reveal 'not simple' contract talks after wonder goal

Swansea City manager Graham Potter revealed that contract talks with Daniel James were up in the air after the winger gave an exhibition of the talent which is tempting Leeds United to bid for him again this summer.

James lit up Swansea’s FA Cup win over Brentford at the weekend with a superb solo strike, covering 84 yards in less than nine seconds before finding the net, and also had a hand in two other goals.

Leeds were drawn to his ability when the tried and failed to sign James in the January transfer window, denied his signature when former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins reneged on the move at the last minute.

United had agreed to loan James for a fee of £1.5m and were ready to pay £7m to sign him permanently if they won promotion to the Premier League this season.

James’ agent, David Manasseh, blamed City for the collapse of the deal on deadline day and the 21-year-old is out of contract at the Liberty Stadium in less than 18 months’ time.

Swansea are trying to tie him to improved terms but James is aware of United’s continuing interest in him and the possibility that the Elland Road club will table another offer in the summer transfer window.

Asked if Swansea wanted to keep James, Potter said: “The answer is yes but it’s not as simple as that.

“All parties have to agree. It’s a process. You have to make sure everybody’s happy.”

Potter insisted he could only see the Wales international leaving for a top-flight side if he look to quit Swansea.

“I would say certainly yes, if he was going to move anywhere,” Potter said. “The ability to sprint repeatedly is at as high a level as you’re going to see.

“My responsibility as a head coach is to help him play football, carry on with his career and reach his potential because he’s still got a lot to do.”

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear confirmed last week that the club had not given up on signing James, Marcelo Bielsa’s number one outfield target last month.

Speaking to BBC Leeds, Kinnear said: “We’ll definitely maintain an interest.

“He was a player who has now returned to Swansea but in the process was very excited by the prospect of joining Leeds United.

“Once you’ve invested so much time in identifying the right player, it’s not something you give up on easily.”