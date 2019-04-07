Leeds United confirm Under-23s Premier League Cup semi-final date with Newcastle United

Have your say

Leeds United Under-23s will host Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup on April 23.

The one-off clash will take place at Guiseley's home ground of Nethermoor Park with kick-off set for 7pm.

The Whites with face the Magpies once again for a third time in this year's competition.

United progressed as Group G winners alongside their counterparts with the pair having now made it into the final four.

Leeds fell to a 2-0 defeat away from home before winning the reverse fixture 3-1 against Newcastle.

Carlos Corberan's PDL North winners defeated Fulham in the round of 16 with a dramatic penalty shootout victory before a 3-1 win at Burnley sealed their spot in the semi-finals.

Newcastle saw off Reading and Derby County to reach the latter stages of the competition.

The Under-23s will return to league action on Monday evening with the visit of PDL South leaders Ipswich Town to Elland Road (7pm).