Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will take on Simon Grayson's Cod Army at Highbury Stadium in a 7pm kick-off on Friday, July 30 and Leeds have been given 1,400 tickets.

Highbury Stadium has a capacity of 5,327.

The tickets will go on sale online at 1pm on Friday, July 23 to both 2019/20 Away Season Ticket Holders and Super Away Attendees who have purchased a 2021/22 Home Season Ticket or My Leeds Membership.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIENDLY: For Leeds United against Fleetwood Town at their Highbury Stadium, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The deadline for the above supporters to purchase a ticket is 4pm on Saturday, July 24.

Once the above deadline has passed, Leeds United say a further announcement will be made detailing further sale dates.

Tickets are priced as follows.

Terracing: £15 adults, £10 seniors aged 65+, £10 under 25's, £10 under 16's, Under 5's free with a full paying adult.

Seating: £20 adults, £15 seniors aged 65+, £15 under 25's, £10 under 16's, Under 5's free with a full paying adult.

Disabled ambulant and wheelchair tickets are the above age related prices.

A complimentary ticket will be issued for a personal assistant if required.

Supporters purchasing concession priced tickets will need to show proof of age at the turnstiles on match day.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.