Leeds United confirm rearranged date for QPR Championship clash

Leeds United’s Championship game away at Queens Park Rangers has been rearranged after the London club reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds’ February 16 visit to Loftus Road will now be staged on Tuesday, February 26 following QPR’s fourth-round victory over Portsmouth last night.

United are already out of the competition having lost to QPR in the FA Cup’s third round but round five will be staged over the weekend of February 16.

Rangers are due to face Premier League side Watford on Friday, February 15.

The Championship clash with QPR will now fall between United’s home games against Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion.