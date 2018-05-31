Leeds United confirm pre-season plans with UK based tour

Leeds United have confirmed their pre-season plans for the forthcoming Championship campaign with five fixtures lined up.

United's players are expected to report back for pre-season on June 25 following the summer break.

Luke Ayling in action against Borussia Mnchengladbach last pre-season.

A warm weather training camp ahead of the campaign had been on the cards but Leeds have decided to remain on home soil as they make their preparations for a gruelling Championship season.

The Whites will be on their travels in their opening three fixtures as they take on lower league opposition in Forest Green Rovers (July 17), York City (July 19) and Oxford United (July 24).

Paul Heckingbottom's men will also travel to Nethermoor Park to take on local side Guiseley AFC on July 26, before hosting their only home game of pre-season on July 29 as they welcome Spanish side Las Palmas to West Yorkshire.

Saturday July 21 has also been pencilled in the diary as a potential date for a pre-season fixture but United are yet to confirm an opposition. The game though, if played, will take place away from home due to the pitch at Elland Road being relaid.

Full pre-season dates:

Forest Green Rovers (A) - Tuesday, July 17, 7pm.

York City (A) - Thursday, July 19, 7pm.

TBC - Saturday, July 21.

Oxford United (A) - Thursday, July 24, 7:45pm.

Guiseley (A) - Thursday, July 26, 7:45pm.

Las Palmas (H) - Sunday, July 29, 3pm.