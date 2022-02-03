Leeds United confirm Anfield ticket details for rearranged Liverpool fixture
Leeds United will make the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on February 23.
The Premier League clash - which was originally scheduled for Boxing Day - will now take place later this month after a new date was confirmed.
United's initial Merseyside fixture with Jurgen Klopp's men was called off due to a Covid outbreak at Elland Road.
Marcelo Bielsa will now take his squad to Liverpool in between matches against arch rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The club have confirmed that tickets remain valid for the game and anyone who is unable to attend can claim a refund.
"Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the rearranged date," a club statement said.
"Any supporters who are unable to attend the new date are advised to return their match tickets to the Ticket Office for a refund.
"Tickets must be received by the Leeds United Ticket Office at least 48 hours prior to the fixture in order for a refund to be processed.
"Additionally, any tickets purchased for our official coach travel will still be valid for the new date and a new departure time will be announced in due course.
"Again, any supporters who cannot make the new date can return their coach tickets for a refund up until 48 hours prior to the game."