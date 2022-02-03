The Premier League clash - which was originally scheduled for Boxing Day - will now take place later this month after a new date was confirmed.

United's initial Merseyside fixture with Jurgen Klopp's men was called off due to a Covid outbreak at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa will now take his squad to Liverpool in between matches against arch rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool's home ground Anfield. Pic: Getty

The club have confirmed that tickets remain valid for the game and anyone who is unable to attend can claim a refund.

"Tickets purchased for the original fixture will still be valid for the rearranged date," a club statement said.

"Any supporters who are unable to attend the new date are advised to return their match tickets to the Ticket Office for a refund.

"Tickets must be received by the Leeds United Ticket Office at least 48 hours prior to the fixture in order for a refund to be processed.

"Additionally, any tickets purchased for our official coach travel will still be valid for the new date and a new departure time will be announced in due course.