Leeds United complete signing of midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Ruch Chorzow

Have your say

Leeds United have completed the signing of teenager midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Polish club Ruch Chorzów.

Bogusz has signed a two-and-half-year deal at Elland Road after passing a medical on Monday.

Leeds began tracking the 17-year-old several months ago and he was in the sights of Premier League side Brighton before United tabled a successful offer last week.

Bogusz visited their Thorp Arch training ground earlier in the month and flew back to England over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his transfer.

A Poland Under-19 international, Bogusz has been playing in the Polish third division this season and is to work with Leeds’ development squad initially, subject to international clearance.