Leeds United sign Mateo Joseph Fernandez

The Whites completed the signing of highly-rated attacker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.

Over three seasons in the Spanish side's youth sides, Fernandez has scored 44 goals.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fighting off interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona, Leeds have now landed the 18-year-old's signature after months of pursuit.

Fernandez will initially join up with Mark Jackson's Under-23s side as they continue their Premier League 2 campaign.

Patrick Bamford on Premier League quality

Leeds United corner flag. Pic: Visionhaus.

Patrick Bamford has spoken to the YEP about the challenge of taking on the top clubs in the Premier League.

In December, the Whites fell to three consecutive defeats for the first time under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds conceded 14 goals in the losses to top-four sides, including a 7-0 hiding at the hands of Premier League champions Manchester City.

It's no easy ride in the top flight, the Whites number nine has revealed.

Patrick Bamford in action for Leeds United during the Whites' 2-2 draw with Brentford. Pic: Stu Forster

“There’s no time to rest,” Bamford said.

“You have seen when we played [Manchester] City.

"It was a freak game but, if you’re not at it against the top, top teams, then you do get punished and that is something you have to be mindful of.

“In the new year we have to pull our socks up and give it back to them."

Nahitan Nandez competes for the ball with Ivan Ilic of Hellas Verona FC in November. Pic: Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Whites line up bid for Serie A midfielder

Leeds United have been linked with Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nández for some time.

A versatile player, Nández has featured as a centre-mid, a number 10, and on both wings over 16 appearances for the Italian side this season.

The 26-year-old has made 13 goal contributions since arriving at the Sardegna Arena from Boca Juniors in 2019.

The Whites' need for a dynamic midfielder has deepened since Kalvin Phillips' spell on the sidelines has been predicted to go on until March.

The West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly close to tabling a bid.