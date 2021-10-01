Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round up has you covered.

Leeds complete Champions League scouting mission and reportedly eye former loanee

Scouts from Leeds United were in attendance at the Champions League clash between Benfica and Barcelona on Wednesday night. Representatives from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were also in attendance. (Melissa Reddy).

MISSION: Leeds United were among the clubs to have scouting representation at Tuesday's Champions League clash between Benfica and Barcelona in Lisbon, above, in which the Spanish giants fell to a 3-0 defeat. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Leeds, Aston Villa and Brentford are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah, who has plans to leave his club in January in search of regular game time. (Ekrem Konur).

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Watford press conference

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa held a lengthy pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against Watford at Elland Road over Thursday lunchtime.

Bielsa makes prediction about future of Kalvin Phillips

United's head coach faced three separate questions about England international star Kalvin Phillips as paper talk continues to credit Manchester United with having an interest in the Leeds midfielder.

The latest Whites team news

Marcelo Bielsa will have Diego Llorente available for Saturday's Elland Road clash with Watford but Patrick Bamford will miss out and Luke Ayling requires minor surgery.

Phillips in latest England squad as Gareth Southgate explains Patrick Bamford omission

England boss Gareth Southgate says he was monitoring Patrick Bamford's form and his injury status as he mulled over his selection decisions for October's squad which includes Whites star Phillips.

