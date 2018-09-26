Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa hails the Championship as a 'beautiful competition'

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has described the Championship as a "beautiful competition" ahead of his tenth league game in charge of the club.

The Argentine boasts experience across the globe having managed in Argentine, Chile, Spain and France but now with the Whites he has discovered an affection for English football.

Bielsa, who fell to his first league defeat last time out against Birmingham City, has revealed that nearly ten games into his tenure in West Yorkshire he sees the Championship on par with any of those divisions he has worked in before.

"It's a beautiful competition," revealed Bielsa.

"Football starts with the fans and stadiums. Football is also about the passion the fans feel. Then you have the game and the beauty of the game. The spectacle you offer to them.

Marcelo Bielsa sends vote of confidence after naming Leeds United line-up for Sheffield Wednesday clash

"The fans, stadium, organisation, passion, love for the shirt, here in England all these things are on a high level. The spectacle and beauty of the game is sometimes good and sometimes bad as in all competitions and leagues in the world."

United travel to Hiilsborough on Friday evening as they look to get back to winning ways following the defeat at Elland Road to Garry Monk's Blues.

A Yorkshire derby awaits Bielsa's men but when the 63-year-old was quizzed on how the atmosphere will compare with fixtures back home he admitted that it was a different kind of emotion.

"What I saw in Argentina I can't see it here," he added. "The emotions I got when I trained my team in Argentina, it's impossible to have the same ones here."