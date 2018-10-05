Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa hails 'noble' English football

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he has a new found passion for English football believing the sport in this country to be "noble."

The Argentine was quizzed over his thoughts on the standard of refereeing in the Championship with United having failed to earn a penalty in 49 straight games ahead of the weekend clash against Brentford at Elland Road.

Bielsa, who has guided his side to the top of the table after just 11 games, believes English football to be unique. The Argentine used the example of fans not tolerating diving which is more widely accepted elsewhere in the world, something in which he deems special.

"I like the hard way the referees work here in England. The tempo of the games is linked to the fact English football is noble," Bielsa said.

"I say English football and not English players because we have many foreign players here in England.

"Obviously, the fans don’t celebrate speculation and people trying to cheat. That’s why the football player reads this message and he doesn’t simulate.

"It’s a lot easier for the referee not to have to evaluate any simulation. He has the conditions that allows him not to doubt when he sees an action.

"I always think if the referee takes the right decision or the wrong decision, the referee always needs to be supported by the those who are actors in football because their job is very difficult.

"They deserve respect when they take the right decision and they deserve consideration when they make a mistake.

"Those of us who take an opinion on the referee’s job, we have more resources to judge the situation than they have when they have to take a decision."

Bielsa received high praise in midweek from fellow manager Nigel Adkins following the 1-0 win over Hull City with the Tigers boss believing his side to be one of the best he has ever seen in the division.

The 63-year-old though deflected praise saying it should be aimed at his players: "I am always thankful when people have good words for me. The destination of these good words shouldn’t be me, it should be the players, but I accept the good words and I am thankful for the good words in the name of my players."