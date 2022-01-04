Leeds United closing in on first signing of January transfer window

The Whites look set to win the race to sign highly-rated youngster Mateo Joseph Fernandez from La Liga side Espanyol with the forward undergoing a medical at Thorp Arch.

The 18-year-old was said to be attracting interest from Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool but it is the Elland Road club who have moved to land his services this month.

Fernandez will be a signing for the club's academy ranks initially and is a signature sporting director Victor Orta has been chasing for several months.

Reports in Spain suggested he had a release clause of £1.3million though was expected to move for less with his contract up in the summer.

Leeds have acted quickly to secure his arrival in West Yorkshire before he became a free agent which would've risked him being allowed to assess his options.

Fernandez holds Spanish citizenship though is eligible to also represent England through his parents.

He holds an impressive scoring record at youth level with 44 goals in 56 games across three seasons from under-16 to under-19 level whilst also having featured for Espanyol's B team.

Leeds United set to sign Mateo Joseph Fernandez. Pic: Getty

Elsewhere, Whites striker Ryan Edmondson has joined Port Vale on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had spent the first half of the campaign at League One Fleetwood Town but failed to make an impact in Lancashire.

He has now joined up with play-off chasing Vale in League Two until the summer where he will hope to find more regular game time.