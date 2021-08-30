James started Sunday’s Premier League clash at Wolves but reports in Manchester had started to emerge that the winger was one of a number of players the Red Devils were willing to let go following the imminent capture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Whites have been monitoring the situation ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline and reports now suggest that a deal is in place with the Red Devils to sign the winger.

There have been reports that James would be joining Leeds for a club record fee of £30m but the YEP understands that the cost would be less than that suggested figure.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WANTED: Manchester United winger Dan James. Photo by Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images.

The Whites smashed their transfer record last August when signing Spanish international forward Rodrigo from Valencia for €30m, around £27m.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a long-term admirer of 23-year-old James who looked certain to join the Whites from Swansea City on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window.

The Welsh international was set to arrive initially on loan with a view to a permanent switch in a deal worth around £9m if Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.

A late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the refusal of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to sign off the deal led to the transfer collapsing as the 11pm deadline passed.

James then left Swansea just over four months later to join Manchester United on a five-year-deal for an initial fee of around £15m.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.