Leeds United close in on development signing of Ruch Chorzow midfielder

Leeds United have lined up the development-squad signing of Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

United have been vying with Brighton for the 17-year-old’s signature and his club, Ruch Chorzów, announced today that they had received a formal offer from Elland Road.

Bogusz travelled to England to visit Thorp Arch last week and will link up with Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s squad if his transfer goes through.

The teenager is a Poland Under-19 international who has played regularly in the country’s third division this season, scoring five times. Serie A club Napoli attempted to take him trial last year.