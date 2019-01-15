Leeds United close in on capture of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

Kiko Casilla is expected to travel to England and begin a medical with Leeds United in the next 24 hours after missing training with Real Madrid this morning.

The Spanish goalkeeper was absent from Real’s session with Leeds close to finalising the terms of a permanent transfer from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla expected to join Leeds United in the coming days.

United closed in on a deal for 32-year-old Casilla on Friday and are aiming to complete the signing this week.

Casilla was named on the bench for Real Madrid’s win over Real Betis due to a minor injury to first choice Thibaut Courtois and might have been involved in a Copa Del Rey tie at Leganes tomorrow night but he is surplus to requirements under head Santiago Solari and is preparing to join Marcelo Bielsa’s squad at Elland Road.

The former Espanyol player, a Spain international, has 18 months left on his contract and Leeds have negotiated to take on his wage and additional costs as part of a deal which will see no fee paid to Real.

Casilla is in line to become their first January signing amid firm interest at Elland Road in Swansea City winger Daniel James.

The 21-year-old is a leading target for Bielsa who wants to strengthen his options out wide having moving Pablo Hernandez from the right flank to a central position to compensate for the loss of Samuel Saiz to Getafe.