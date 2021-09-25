TAKING AIM - Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear aimed a not-so-subtle dig in the direction of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Pic: Getty

The Whites took issue with Klopp's actions in the wake of Pascal Struijjk's tackle on Reds teenager Harvey Elliott in the Elland Road meeting between the two clubs earlier this month.

Although referee Craig Pawson did not blow for a foul, Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle and the game was stopped after Liverpool's medical team rushed to his aid.

Klopp then entered the field of play to speak with Pawson and was eventually ushered back to the technical area, before the referee approached Struijk to show a red card.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds appealed, on the basis that they felt the sending off was made due to the seriousness of the injury and not because the tackle amounted to serious foul play. They also highlighted the role Klopp played in proceedings before the red card was shown. Speaking after the game Klopp insisted he said nothing of importance to Pawson and refused to divulge the content of the conversation.

An FA panel found against Leeds, allowing the red card and subsequent three-game suspension to stand, but it was not a unanimous decision.

"I believe we made a compelling case that a tackle that was not even viewed as a foul by any of the officials, the opposing players, and a crowd of 37,000 could retrospectively be deemed a dismissal on the strength of an assessment of the seriousness of the injury," wrote Kinnear in his programme notes for today's West Ham match at Elland Road.

"One of the panel of three agreed that there is an inherent risk to the welfare of a player in every challenge and that therefore the tackle was not serious foul play. Conversely, the remaining two delegates did not agree. They argued that it was an obvious refereeing error and may have inadvertently set a precedent that any serious injuries that occur during physical contact must be met with disciplinary action."

Kinnear also added a quip at the expense of Klopp.