Leeds United chase free agent, Manchester United eye shock £10m deal, Aston Villa star eyed in double swoop, Everton want £15m striker - Championship rumours Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages... Swansea City winger Daniel James could be ready to sign a new contract with the club -if they include a fixed releaseclause. (The Sun) In other Swansea news,Ligue 1 sideNice areinterested inSwansea Citystriker OliMcBurnie. (Wales Online) Everton are the latest Premier League side to join the queue for Birmingham City striker Che Adams, with reports that he could available for around 15m. (The Sun) Former Derby County striker Cameron Jerome has revealed the club blocked summer moves toNottingham Forest, Sheffield United and West Brom before his switch to China. (The Sun)