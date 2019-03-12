Leeds United chase free agent deal, Bristol City want £5m Celtic and Rangers target, West Brom identify new manager, QPR star refuses to discuss summer move - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United could be in line to sign Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Iturraspe on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of the term. (AS - via Sports Witness)

Queens Park Rangers star Luke Freeman has admitted he is unmoved by the recent rumours linking him to a switch to Leeds. (West London Sport)

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he wanted Chelsea's Lewis Baker to stay at Elland Road before he opted to leave for Reading in January. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Valencia are keen to hold talks with Leeds over Samuel Saiz with a permanent £6m move to current loan club Getafe in doubt. (El Gol Digital)

Middlesbrough are plotting a £2m move for Birmingham City striker Theo Vassell having failed to bring him to the Riverside in January. (The Sun)

Kilmarnock have submitted a pre-contract offer to Derby County right-back Craig Bryson, who left the Rugby Park club for the Rams in 2011. (Daily Express)

West Bromwich Albion have moved to appoint former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic following Darren Moore's surprise sacking on Saturday. (Daily Telegraph)

However, another report understands The Baggies are considering hiring a short-term boss after being told by David Wagner that he wants to wait until the summer. (Express & Star)

Bristol City are refusing to give up on a £5m permanent deal for Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas despite interest from Celtic and Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Bolton Wanderers insist takeover talks are advancing and that paying players wages will be top priority on its completion. (Bolton News)

The Wanderers players released a statement yesterday saying they 'feel extremely let down' after the club's owner reneged on a promise to pay their wages on Monday. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers next week. (Glasgow Evening Times)