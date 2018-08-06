Leeds United: Charlton boss Bowyer eyeing up move for O’Kane

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane with the Republic of Ireland midfielder looking for a way out of Elland Road.

Bowyer, the former Leeds star, is one of a number of managers who want to take O’Kane and end his two-year stay with United before this month’s transfer deadlines pass.

Lee Bowyer.

O’Kane is out of favour at Leeds and has been training with the club’s youngsters since being told at the start of the summer that he would not be involved under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Bournemouth player struggled for form last season and is surplus to requirements less than 12 months after receiving a new four-year contract from United. He made his only pre-season appearance with the Under-23s at Ossett Albion two weeks ago.

O’Kane is one of the few surplus players left at Leeds following a major close-season exodus which continued last week with the departures of Ronaldo Vieira, Luke Murphy and Hadi Sacko. Leeds will attempt to find clubs for both O’Kane and striker Caleb Ekuban ahead of the EFL’s permanent transfer deadline at 5pm this Thursday and the end of the loan window on August 31.

Bielsa, meanwhile, remains on the hunt for a central defender and another midfielder having watched his side outclass Championship title favourites Stoke City in their first league game yesterday.

Caleb Ekuban.

Leeds are waiting to see if Everton will allow centre-back Matthew Pennington to return to Elland Road on loan for a second successive season amid rival interest from other Championship sides, including Wigan Athletic.

Pennington would arrive as cover for Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Gaetano Berardi. Everton, however, could opt for an alternative bid which guarantees Pennington permanent football having handed him a new contract at the end of last season.